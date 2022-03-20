Motorcyclist, 40s, killed in Monaghan crash

Motorcyclist, 40s, killed in Monaghan crash

Gardaí attended the scene on the Old Armagh Road outside Monaghan town where a car and a motorbike had collided at around 4.50pm.

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 08:42
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Monaghan yesterday.

Gardaí attended the scene on the Old Armagh Road outside Monaghan town where a car and a motorbike had collided at around 4.50pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, received treatment from paramedics at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

His body was removed to Monaghan General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

No other injuries were reported.

The road remained closed overnight to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators this morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Monaghan Garda Station 047 77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Garda Woman, 30s, killed in Dublin shooting
'I never thought in my 50 years with Red Cross that I would be dealing with warfare' 'I never thought in my 50 years with Red Cross that I would be dealing with warfare'
Taoiseach visits United States of America Leo Varadkar and partner offer to take in refugees from Ukraine
<p>Tributes have been paid to Scottish parliament official David Hill (right) pictured with Scotland rugby manager Gregor Townsend. Picture: Scottish Parliament RFC/Twitter</p>

Shock after Scottish parliament official dies during Dublin rugby friendly

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices