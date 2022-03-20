Motorcyclist, 40s, killed in Monaghan crash

A man has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Monaghan yesterday.

Gardaí attended the scene on the Old Armagh Road outside Monaghan town where a car and a motorbike had collided at around 4.50pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, received treatment from paramedics at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

His body was removed to Monaghan General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

No other injuries were reported.

The road remained closed overnight to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators this morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Monaghan Garda Station 047 77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.