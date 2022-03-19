Number of patients hospitalised with Covid highest since February 2021

There are currently 1,127 patients hospitalised with Covid-19. This is the highest number since February 2021. Of them, 52 people are being treated in ICU which is up from 48 yesterday.

According to Professor of Immunology Christine Loscher, caution is still necessary as the figures are proof that people still need to be careful.

“We’ve always been concerned that the impact of Covid cases on the healthcare system will not just impact on people in hospital with Covid but also on all of the other services that are provided to other people with other illnesses and other needs in the hospital,” she told Newstalk.

“I guess it’s a concern, particularly in the last couple of days to see the ICU figures change because that’s one that has been declining for the last number of months and it’s the first time that it’s started to go up [in a while].”

Last month, the requirement to wear face masks in shops and on public transport came to an end. However, Professor Luke O’Neill said that he believed the Government was making a mistake:

"It’s still winter time and the virus is still there,” he told The Anton Savage Show.

We should still encourage people to wear masks in indoor settings… it’s just it's not going to be illegal anymore not to wear them.

“The ones we worry about now are the immunocompromised people… they’re very worried. Public transport is a big fearful place for them.

"We should mandate masks on public transport still, for instance… in my opinion anyway.”