Spring has sprung as Ireland set to enjoy sunshine and warm temperatures next week

Ireland will enjoy sunshine and warm temperatures for the foreseeable future.

The fine weather is to continue over the remainder of St Patrick's weekend and into next week.

Temperatures could reach up to 18 degrees in the Midlands and West, staying cooler on Eastern and Southern coasts.

Meterologist with Met Éireann, Deirdre Lowe, says aside from a few showers the bright spring weather is here to stay.

"At the moment, the high is centred over Denmark and I believe it is actually a record-breaking high," said Ms Lowe.

"It's about 1,015 hectopascals so it will take quite a while for the high to break down.

"The mainly settled weather looks like continuing for the coming week or possibly longer but there will be one or two showers over the next coming days."

Tonight, temperatures will generally dip to between 4 and 8 degrees but will fall to freezing in some parts bringing with it a touch of frost.

Sunday will be cloudier than today with the best of the sunny spells in the northeast and east. It will be a little cooler with a few light showers.

These scattered showers will continue through the night and into Monday morning.

However, Monday will be mostly dry with long spells of spring sunshine with temperatures of 10 to 16-17 degrees. The west will enjoy the warmest weather while it will be coolest across the east and southeast due to moderate breezes.

The current forecast indicates a good deal of dry and sunny weather well into next week as temperatures climb into the mid or even high teens.