Woman, 20s, killed after car hits wall in Mayo

Gardaí in Mayo are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was killed in a crash late last night.
The single-vehicle crash happened happed after 11pm on St Patrick's Day on the L5243 at Knocknalower in Pullathomas.
The woman was seriously injured when the car hit a wall. She was taken to Mayo University Hospital where she later passed away.
The road remains closed to allow for a technical examination.
Gardaí are appealing for any motorists who may have been in the area at the time of the crash, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Belmullet Gardaí on 097 819 10, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.