Mother missing with her two young children believed to be travelling in navy car

Mother missing with her two young children believed to be travelling in navy car

Have you seen Evelyn and Eamonn Maughan? Pictures: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 13:00
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a mother and her two young children.

Nicole Byrne, 32, and her children, three-year-old Evelyn and one-year-old Eamonn, were last seen in the Drogheda area at 2pm yesterday.

Nicole is described as being 5'6", of slight build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings with a splash on them and black Adidas runners.

Evelyn has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí believe Nicole is travelling with her children in a navy Vauxhall car.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Remembrance events for nursing home residents who died of Covid in Cork and Dundalk

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Scottish woman uses parents' car to bring refugees to safety
Russian invasion of Ukraine The Ukrainian family making a home with an 87-year-old Dubliner
Coronavirus - Tue May 5, 2020 Another 21 Covid-linked deaths in Northern Ireland in latest weekly update
Missing people
<p>A volunteer plays with Sofia a refugee fleeing the war. Picture: Andreea Alexandru/AP/Shutterstock (12845335k)</p>

Disused care cente preparing to welcome 30 Ukrainian families in coming days

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices