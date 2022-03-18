Mother missing with her two young children believed to be travelling in navy car

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a mother and her two young children.
Nicole Byrne, 32, and her children, three-year-old Evelyn and one-year-old Eamonn, were last seen in the Drogheda area at 2pm yesterday.
Nicole is described as being 5'6", of slight build with brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings with a splash on them and black Adidas runners.
Evelyn has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí believe Nicole is travelling with her children in a navy Vauxhall car.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.