Remembrance events for nursing home residents who died of Covid in Cork and Dundalk

Today will see more than 2,000 people marking Covid-19 nursing home deaths with remembrance events in Cork and Dundalk.

The events for those who died while in care during the pandemic will be held this afternoon at 2pm beside Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork and in the Square in Dundalk, Co Louth.

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend both in person and online.

Many of them will be families who lost loved ones in nursing homes.

Organising body Care Champions chose Cork and Dundalk for the ceremonies because nursing homes in both areas were hit particularly hard in the pandemic.

Majella Beattie, chairwoman of Care Champions, a family-led advocacy group.

The advocacy group said organisers of the National Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection on March 20 had not contacted families of those who died in nursing homes, so Care Champions organised a separate event.

About 300 people are expected to attend the event in Cork, which starts about 2pm, before a 3pm candlelight vigil in the New Marina Park, Monahan Road, near Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The candlelight vigil in Dundalk town square starts at 2pm.

Families taking part are asked to bring along a photo of the loved one they lost and it will be put on display during the vigil.

The candle lighting ceremonies will be screened live on Care Champions' Facebook page, which will cover the events from 11am to 7pm.

Anyone unable to attend is asked to contact Care Champions and send them a photo.