The buzz is back as St Patrick's festivities continue into weekend

The biggest and most ambitious collection of street theatre and marching bands from Ireland and across the world brought an estimated 400,000 people into the capital yesterday for the St. Patrick's day Parade.

People lining the parade route and those in homes around the world were treated to a spectacular display.

Artistic Director of the Festival Karen Walshe was delighted with the turnout.

"It was just fantastic. The sun was shining, the place was packed," she said.

"So many people came out, the streets were lined and all of the marching bands and the pageantry were excellent. There was such a good buzz."

The Dublin parade was just one of many across the country with the majority of towns and villages having their own celebrations.

The Cork St Patrick's Day Parade featured more than 2,500 local community participants. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The parade in Cork city featured more than 2,500 local community participants, as well as visiting groups from the United States — including Massachusetts State Troopers, Philadelphia Irish Trad Tours, and the Bixby Rugby Club from Oklahoma.

The theme of the 2022 Parade was Heroes — Ordinary People in Extraordinary Times and it featured members of communities from all walks of life across the city — from sporting groups to dance schools, new communities, brass bands, and special guests from around the world.

This morning will see a big clean-up getting underway following Patrick's Day festivities.

The public are being urged to use recycling bins wherever possible.

Celebrations set to continue into the weekend

Good weather is forecast for the next few days and there will be plenty of sport to watch as pubs and bars around the country look forward to a great weekend.

Chair of the Licensed Vintners Association and owner of Lemon and Duke and the Bridge 1859 in Dublin, Noel Anderson says people are delighted to be out again.

Together-Razem support 'Together4Ukraine' on the South Mall in Cork's St Patrick's Day Parade. Picture: Larry Cummins.

"I'm seeing an awful lot of families, probably the most amount of families I've seen in town for about two years," said Mr Anderson.

"There are lots of tourists, lots of people coming in with their different groups so it's a really great atmosphere. It's great to see it back."

There are "good sunny spells" forecast today and Saturday will see much of the same.

There will be showers over the weekend returning on Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday.

Road users urged to slow down and take added care

As the Saint Patrick's festival continues, motorists and particularly motorcyclists are being urged to slow down.

Motorists are being warned about the dangers of driving the morning after consuming alcohol.

So far this year, 37 people have died on the roads which is almost 20% higher than this time last year.

The Chief Executive of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) Sam Waide said eight of those who died this year were male motorcyclists.

"My message to motorcyclists is to really slow down and be seen on the road over the bank holiday because to date this year there have been eight fatalities for motorcyclists. All of them were male," said Mr Waide.

Gardaí stop motorists at a Garda checkpoint on Chapelizod Road, Dublin. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gardaí will be doing checkpoints and have a visible presence on the roads day and night during the festive period.

Assistant Commissioner, Paula Hilman, Roads Policing, An Garda Síochána, said the priority is to keep people safe and prevent death or injury on the roads.

"I would appeal to those of you who are socialising and consuming alcohol to leave your car at home or designate a driver and remember you may still be over the limit the morning after," said Assistant Commissioner Hilman.

"We must change the current trends we are seeing in road fatalities in 2022. Too many families have already lost loved ones this year."