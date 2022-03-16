Rehab Group victim of cyber attack 'on some of its systems'

The Rehab Group has said there is no evidence data has been accessed following a cyber attack on Wednesday.

The charity, which provides services and supports for people with disabilities, said it has informed the Data Protection Commissioner of the attack.

It said the attack targeted "some of its systems".

There has also been "no disruption to services and we will work to ensure this remains the case," the charity said.

Rehab said the "matter is now contained" and forensic investigation work is underway and will continue over the weekend.

"We have convened our Serious Incident Management Team and are working with cyber security experts to resolve this issue," said a statement.

"There is no evidence as yet that data has been accessed from the servers or any evidence of financial loss."

The HSE, the charity's regulators and all other stakeholders have been informed.

The charity is also engaging with the National Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau and the National Cyber Security Centre and "are deploying our full resources to bring our systems safely back online".