Rehab Group victim of cyber attack 'on some of its systems'

Rehab Group victim of cyber attack 'on some of its systems'

Rehab said there has been "no disruption to services and we will work to ensure this remains the case".

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 21:04
Steve Neville

The Rehab Group has said there is no evidence data has been accessed following a cyber attack on Wednesday.

The charity, which provides services and supports for people with disabilities, said it has informed the Data Protection Commissioner of the attack.

It said the attack targeted "some of its systems".

There has also been "no disruption to services and we will work to ensure this remains the case," the charity said.

Rehab said the "matter is now contained" and forensic investigation work is underway and will continue over the weekend.

"We have convened our Serious Incident Management Team and are working with cyber security experts to resolve this issue," said a statement.

"There is no evidence as yet that data has been accessed from the servers or any evidence of financial loss."

The HSE, the charity's regulators and all other stakeholders have been informed.

The charity is also engaging with the National Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau and the National Cyber Security Centre and "are deploying our full resources to bring our systems safely back online".

Read More

'There are loads of cheap flights': Ryanair boss defiant as Ukraine seeks cheaper flights for refugees 

More in this section

Taoiseach offers Ireland's support to Ukraine in call with President Zelenskyy Taoiseach offers Ireland's support to Ukraine in call with President Zelenskyy
Lyra McKee death Man arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe released pending report to prosecutors
HSE calls on people to go 'back to basics' with Covid-prevention measures HSE calls on people to go 'back to basics' with Covid-prevention measures
Rehab Group victim of cyber attack 'on some of its systems'

Here's what the weather will be like on St Patrick's Day and for the long weekend

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices