'We asked for normal prices': Ukrainian ambassador  criticises Ryanair for high cost of flights

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has criticised Ryanair for imposing widely varying prices on flights from Poland to Dublin — a route being used by Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict.

Ambassador Gerasko Larysa said staff from the embassy had spoken to Ryanair officials last week and again on Tuesday.

She also brought the matter up again when she appeared at the joint committee on EU affairs in the Dáil on Tuesday.

“I raised the issue of growing Ryanair prices for tickets and I have raised the issue of providing charters between, for instance, Poland and Ireland.

“One of our employees in the embassy had spoken with Ryanair last week and Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we don't receive any answer.”

The Irish Examiner reported last week that commercial airlines are being accused of "profiteering" on human misery as flight prices from Poland to Ireland fluctuated wildly due to increased demand.

MEP Billy Kelleher called on the Government to charter commercial passenger jets to carry Ukrainian refugees to Ireland due to the high costs of commercial airlines.

Prices are varying from as little as €30 per person to as high as €300 per person, depending on demand in particular locations.

Refugees are also being charged about €125 each for airport taxes and other charges on top of the cost of their flights as well as extra for their bags.

The Irish Examiner has contacted Ryanair for a response.

Ms Larysa said: “We are not asking and we didn’t ask for free tickets. We asked for cheap tickets, we asked for normal prices.”

Asked if she was shocked that Ryanair was charging such high fares, she replied: “Of course. It's a little bit, you know, immoral.”

Gerasko Larysa, Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

“Our people are suffering, they are fleeing the country and they are fleeing from war. They just have small bags, a few documents, and little or nothing else.

"They have only small amounts of money and they are shocked from being bombed, from explosions, from everything, from the atrocities.”

The Government has no plans to charter passenger flights to bring Ukrainian refugees to Ireland.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, this is because the measure has not been proposed at EU level.

While the EU Temporary Protection Directive has been activated in response to the Ukraine crisis and Ireland participates in this measure, it does not extend to chartering flights to help the refugees get here.

The measures help them once they get to Ireland by giving them immediate access to the labour market, social welfare, accommodation, and other State support.

However, a Department of Justice spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: “No proposals have been made at EU level on the relocation or resettlement of refugees from Ukraine. Justice Minister Helen McEntee and her Government colleagues will continue to work with our EU counterparts on any further EU-wide measures that might be needed to assist those fleeing Ukraine.”