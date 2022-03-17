Supporting Ukrainian refugees may require extra borrowing

The financial implications of taking in Ukrainian refugees will not be known until later in the year, the finance minister has said.

Paschal Donohoe, speaking to the Irish Examiner in London, said that he was open to using the €3bn remaining in a Covid contingency fund for the housing and welcoming of refugees but said that it was not clear if additional borrowing would be needed.

Mr Donohoe said that a key challenge was the fact that Covid-19 remains a concern and supports are still in place to meet it.

"We will look at the use of any funds that are in place [in the contingency fund] but the challenge that we will have is that Covid itself has not gone away," he said. "We still have consequences from that crisis that we still have to find and still have to respond to.

"It is too early for us to be able to form a very clear view on what are the additional costs that we will have to pay.

"What we will have in the stability programme update that we will do in March is we will make our first serious forecast regarding what will be the additional economic impact that the war will have and what that will mean for our growth and tax forecasts.

"But I do think it will be a lot later in the year until we're really clear on what are the economic consequences of hosting those who will be coming to our country looking for refuge.

"But we will meet those commitments."

Mr Donohoe said there had been debate in the EU on the idea of putting in place a support mechanism for countries that are asked to take in refugees. However, he said that any programme similar to the Covid recovery fund had not been agreed because the EU was in the "early phase of implementing the EU recovery fund itself".

"There is a debate under way in relation to that but there's no agreement on it and no substantive plan on the issue," he said.

Meanwhile, Simon Harris, the further education minister has proposed an Erasmus programme that would create EU scholarships for Ukrainian students.

Simon Harris has proposed an Erasmus programme that would create EU scholarships for Ukrainian students. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Speaking at a meeting of European education ministers, Mr Harris said that, while the European Commission was working on ways to support Ukrainian refugees, it should go a step further.

"I know that the commission are looking at its own programmes such as Erasmus to see how it can assist in the support of Ukrainian students," Mr Harris said.

“However, I would urge that we take an additional step — let us use the Erasmus programme to fund a dedicated European scholarship scheme, which will remove any financial and regulatory barriers for students and researchers wishing to continue with their studies.

“In Ireland, when I talk of accessing education, it is not just about entering a school or college, it is about supports for learning materials such as books or a laptop."

Mr Harris said there was a need for national education systems to "rise to this challenge of ensuring a seamless and inclusive transition" for Ukrainian pupils and students.

“We have the tools and the programmes at our disposal to ensure students can flow freely from one institution to the other," he said.

The call came as Joe O'Brien, the junior minister for communities and charities, called for the NGO sector to meet the humanitarian crisis with the same spirit with which it met the Covid pandemic.

"I remember clearly how we worked together during Covid, how the community and voluntary sector, local and national Government, and public participation networks joined forces and did what needed to be done.

"We see the best of ourselves when the need is greatest and I am sure we will get through another crisis with collaboration and spirit.”