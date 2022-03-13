'A bad movie that never ends': Ukrainians join rally in Cork against Putin's war

A sea of blue and yellow gathered on Grand Parade in Cork, proudly yet solemnly singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

Young and old chanted and marched down St Patrick’s Street, bearing posters emblazoned with “Stop Putin – Stop War”, “I Support Ukraine” or simply: “Help, Help, Help”.

Photographs of children killed in the ongoing violence were held aloft to the crowd.

At least 79 children have died since the invasion began.

The rally was organised by Cork-based charity Together-Razem, which ordinarily provides support to the Polish and eastern European community in Cork.

Suzena, Zlata, and Olena Ferents, refugees just arrived from Ukraine, at the Ukraine War Protest in Cork City. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Galyna Horobets stood alone in the crowd, bearing a Ukrainian flag in one arm and a bunch of yellow tulips in the other.

She has been living in Ireland for 13 years, but said her heart will always be in Ukraine.

“What Putin is doing with our country is just heartbreaking,” she said.

I cannot be silent. I want to show my solidarity, this war should be stopped."

It has been difficult for her loved ones still in Ukraine to decide whether to stay or to leave, she said.

“My parents lived all their lives in their own house," she said. "They said to me: 'We are born here, we will die here'. I just hope they won’t,” she added, tearfully.

Standing at the front of the rallying crowd, Tatyana Volkova said watching the news every day is like “a bad movie that never ends”.

Ms Voldova has spent the last 25 years in Ireland. She emphasised that while the Irish people have been incredible, more needs to be done.

“Politics seems to have proven a bit broken because it takes too long to do everything,” she said. "We focus more on what we’re allowed to do rather than what is the right thing to do, and while we’re doing that there are innocent people who are dying daily.

This war has to be stopped by any means, really, whoever is in a position to influence that needs to use their position to stop it. We always can do more, and Ireland can do more, that’s for sure.”

Vydeck Bialeck, the head of Together-Razem, will be flying to Poland on Thursday to purchase medical supplies with the €8,000 they have raised, which will then be delivered to Ukraine.

He said that Together-Razem will be offering support to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland, such as psychotherapy, legal aid, and help them to access accommodation, education, and healthcare.

"Razem means together in Polish, and razom means together in Ukrainian," he said.

"Together-Razem have been helping to support the Polish and eastern Europeans across Ireland for over 15 years. We have expertise in providing integration support for Polish and eastern European migrants, and we would like to extend that to our Ukrainian neighbours.”

Protestors at a Ukraine War Protest in Cork City. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Passionately addressing the crowd, Mr Bialeck warned that worse is yet to come.

“Putin is fighting his war without remorse or mercy,” he said.

More is to come, worse is to come — millions more will flee and we must welcome them.

"We are facing a great test, and we can meet this test if we show unity, solidarity and action."