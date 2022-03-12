NO HEADLINE

Some young people who had recently left care became 'Covid sceptics', while many others found their problems exacerbated by the pandemic.

That's according to a new study conducted by academics at Trinity College Dublin.

The report is entitled One more adversity: The lived experience of care leavers in Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic and was written by Prof. Robbie Gilligan, Dr. Eavan Brady and Laura Cullen of Trinity College Dublin.

Based on the experiences of 16 young people, it found that when it came to common challenges - such as the death of a loved one or the loss of a job - " Covid may make these experiences additionally challenging since many care leavers may have to negotiate these without the supports that other young people may be able to draw upon."

One care leaver lost his grandmother and according to the report: "The move to study online and the enforced social isolation cut him off from the protective support of meeting friends in person. Covid drove home the fragility of his social supports in the midst of his grieving for the loss of his great childhood supporter."

Another care leaver lost his grandad to Covid, and another care leaver lost her biological father.

There was also a sense of disconnection for some care leavers who did not feel they had a family infrastructure to fall back on. One interviewee said: "I wake up, I have a fag, I go for a pee, and I lay in bed watching TV. " She said this had been the pattern for the past year.

There was also disruption to jobs, and impacted some people who experienced isolation, loneliness, and mental health difficulties.

"Our participants generally saw Covid as a threat to themselves and others," it said.

"They also saw themselves as striving to reduce the risk for everyone by their behaviour. We found that participants were broadly positive about their encounters with professionals and services."

And according to the report: "We found one young man who remained a disaffected sceptic in the face of the evidence about Covid. Tony (18) was not shy about expressing his views:

"T: No like I just… like Covid… it’s just to be honest, my opinion is just that it’s a load of bollocks. It is. It doesn’t even make sense like why would you close a load of bleedin’ places down for a virus like, there’s loads of viruses out there not just the Covid, like there’s flus, there’s everything like."

Friends and foster parents helped and according to the authors of the report: "We have identified two key messages across all of what the participants said. Firstly, relationships were of the utmost importance in their lives - in Covid times and beyond. On balance, respondents found relationships to be a source of strength and support in their lives. Notwithstanding that point, there were also instances where relationships were a source of stress and frustration.

"The best protection against adversity and precarity in their different guises seemed to lie in access to support systems in the participants’ lives.

"A striking feature of our findings was how much participants stressed support from non- professional sources.

"Based on our study, we believe it would be timely to consider how best to provide supports to reflect the diversity of needs and capacity in the population of care leavers."

*https://covidandcareleavers.wordpress.com/publications/