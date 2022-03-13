Government purchases two inshore patrol vessels from New Zealand in €26m investment

Two second-hand inshore patrol vessels (IPVs) have been purchased from the New Zealand government and will be delivered to Ireland next year.

The €26 million investment by the Irish government will replace LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara as part of a regeneration to the Irish Naval Service.

The lake-class IPVs, formerly the HMNZS ROTOITI and PUKAKI, have a lesser crewing requirement than the ships they replace, and will operate on on Ireland's East and South East coast.

The ships are capable of speeds up to 25 knots (46 kilometres) per hour, with fully automated control and navigations system, modern communications and surveillance systems, active stabilisers and comfortable accommodation

Minister for Defence and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, T.D., said that the government “has acknowledged that there are ongoing challenges in the Naval Service” and that such challenges “are being addressed”.

“This will see, amongst a range of other actions, the withdrawal of three ships from service - LÉ Orla, LÉ Ciara and LÉ Eithne and their replacement on a phased basis," Mr Coveney said.

It's planned for the two ships to be transported to Ireland in 2023 after a programme of works to restore them to Lloyd’s Classification has been carried out in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, a project to provide for the replacement of the flagship LÉ Eithne is underway.

Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, said: "The changing face of maritime security in the Irish Sea has highlighted a requirement for a specialist inshore capability in order to protect Irish interests.

The procurement of these vessels strengthens the ability of the Naval Service to fulfil its role in protecting our national sovereignty and constitutes a strong vote of confidence in the Defence Forces by the Minister and Government."

Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service Commodore Michael Malone said the new vessels “will allow the Naval Service to continue to modernise and tackle the dynamic and ever changing maritime environment that we operate in 365 days a year.”