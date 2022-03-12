Wind and rain warnings in place for several counties as Met Éireann warns of ‘flooding and hazardous conditions’

Huge waves hit the rocks at Owenahincha due to very high winds. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 09:48
Rebecca Laffan

Status Yellow weather warnings have been put in place for several counties, including all of Munster, as Met Éireann are warning of a wet and windy weekend.

At 3pm this afternoon a rain warning comes into effect for Munster counties, as well as Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, and Galway.

“Heavy rain will bring a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions,” the national forecaster said.

The rain warning will be in effect until 9am tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning is also in place for the same duration as strong winds are expected to hit coastal areas.

Strong southeast winds with some severe gusts of 90 to 110km/h are expected, strongest in coastal areas.

The warning affects Cork, Waterford, Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow, with gusts of up to 110km/h expected.

This morning we can expect bright spells and just the odd shower, “but cloud will thicken from the south during this morning” according to Met Éireann.

“Rain will spread from the south from around lunchtime and persist throughout most of the day bringing a possibility of localised flooding with some wintry falls possible on mountains.” It was added that it will turn “very windy also with some severe gusts at the coast”.

Tomorrow will be “a blustery day” with widespread showers, some heavy and prolonged.

“The best of any bright or sunny spells occurring later in the day. “

