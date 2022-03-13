Daughter of 89-year-old Covid victim sues HSE and nursing home

The daughter of one of the first pensioners to die in Ireland after contracting Covid-19 has launched legal action against the HSE and the nursing home where she died.

Linda Maples said she is disgusted with the country’s health service, and believes those running it should “hang their heads in shame” over what happened.

Florence O’Shaughnessy, 89, was one of around 23 residents to die in Tara Winthrop Nursing Home, Swords, north Co Dublin.

The mother of six died on April 23, 2020.

It has since emerged, from Freedom of Information requests, that management at the home had to repeatedly beg for help from the health service.

Their desperate pleas were made at the end of March and into the start of April, 2020.

“Tara Winthrop was one of the first homes to be hit with an outbreak,” Mrs Maples, who is represented by Enda McGarrity, of law firm PA Duffy, said.

She said her family had many questions about what happened.

“I did try the usual route - calling everyone and asking for information but I am still looking for answers to the same questions.

The most important question is simply this: how was it possible that my mother died?

“She was in hospital a few months before she died and she was given, in effect, a clean bill of health.

“By the time she returned to the nursing home, she was fit and healthy.

“It is simply not enough to say there was a Covid outbreak and that is that.

“I want to know exactly what the home did, I want to know what the HSE did and I want someone to be held accountable for what happened.”

She added: “This is all about me being my mother’s voice in all this because she needs a voice here."

Legal route only choice

She said she was taking the case because "doors are closed in your face" in Ireland when things go wrong, with no choice for people but the legal route.

Like other families, she asked Hiqa to investigate the home but she was told that Hiqa doesn't investigate individual complaints.

“I really feel all the concerns I have raised have just fallen on deaf ears,” she said.

And any condolences I have received from anyone in the health service have just been empty condolences.

“The people in this country who run the health service really should hang their heads in shame not just about what happened but the utterly shameless way they have behaved ever since.”

Mrs Maples comments were put to Hiqa, the Department of Health, the HSE, and the nursing home.

The wrongful death case against the nursing homes and the HSE is one of a large number of legal actions planned against various nursing homes.

One has been lodged against CareChoice Ballynoe Nursing Home in Co Cork.