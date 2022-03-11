Hauliers to get €100 a week subsidy  for next eight weeks to tackle rising fuel costs

Hauliers will be given a €100 a week subsidy by the Government for the next eight weeks to tackle rising fuel costs.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and his Minister of State Hildegarde Naughten announced the €18m scheme today.

A statement from the two ministers called it "an emergency support measure for licensed hauliers to address cost pressures arising from current high fuel prices", and particularly cited the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a cause.

The ministers have agreed a targeted and temporary grant scheme that will provide a payment of €100 per week for every heavy goods vehicle (over 3.5 tonnes) in the country. It will operate for a period of eight weeks and will be reviewed.

The move comes amid rising fuel prices and acknowledgement within Government that disruption to supply chains could exacerbate the issue.

Importance

Minister Ryan said that the industry has faced a number of problems in the last two years and this payment was recognition of its importance.

"The haulage sector has a hugely important role to play in the economy and in keeping vital goods available to people and business — it is critically important to Ireland’s supply chains, both national and international. The past two years have presented many challenges for the sector.

"Brexit, Covid-19 and now the crisis in Ukraine have put a cumulative pressure on the haulage industry. Today’s measure reflects Government understanding of that pressure and its recognition of the important role that the haulage industry plays in keeping the country going."

Minister Naughton, who has responsibility for road haulage and logistics, said she met with the Irish Road Haulage Association earlier this week after which "it became abundantly clear that Government needed to provide immediate support to a sector upon which every family, business and community so heavily relies".

"This measure comes after the excise reduction by Government earlier this week in response to fuel price increases, which are affecting all sectors of the economy. However, Government is fully aware that for a licenced haulier providing services for hire or reward, fuel costs represent a much greater proportion of overheads than for other businesses."

Details on how to avail of the scheme will be communicated to hauliers in the coming days.