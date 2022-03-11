Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Louth

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Louth.

Ahed Albadri, 17, was last seen in the Clogherhead area at approximately 11am on Thursday.

Ahed is described as being approximately 5'4" in height with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Ahed was wearing black pinstripe trousers with a pink hooded top and a black hijab.

Anyone with information on Ahed's whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.