Refugee medics want to use skills to repay Irish people for kindness

Refugee medics want to use skills to repay Irish people for kindness

The letters put on the back of Nikolai Sykal's car that spell "children" to highlight to Russian soldiers that there are children on board.

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 11:21
Louise Walsh

Two Ukrainian medical doctors who spent eight days with their children underground escaping missile fire want to use their skills to thank Irish people for their hospitality when they arrive this weekend. 

Nikolai Sykal, his wife Vicka and her sister and four children are due to arrive on Saturday after fleeing the embattled city of Kharkiv. They will be met by his half-sister, Iryna Sykal Byrne, who has lived in Ireland for the last 20 years.

Nikolai, a qualified surgeon and his wife who is an anaesthetist hope they can give back to the Irish for their hospitality through helping them medically, according to Iryna. Iryna has secured initial accommodation for her family, which has been kindly offered by The Bay Hotel in Arklow, Co. Wicklow, where she lives.

Nikolai Sykal and his family in better times.
Nikolai Sykal and his family in better times.

After that, a generous resident has offered a house in the area for a number of weeks.

At present, Iryna shares a one-bedroom apartment with her 19-year-old son Alex and her 20-year-old nephew Yurii who arrived in Ireland from Ukraine just ahead of the Russian invasion.

"People here have been so kind and generous," said Iryna who also graduated as a medical doctor in Ukraine but was unable to practise here when she first arrived.

Anya (Nikolai's sister-in-law who is also coming to Ireland) with her daughter Masha and Nikolai's daughter Nika in the bunker before fleeing.
Anya (Nikolai's sister-in-law who is also coming to Ireland) with her daughter Masha and Nikolai's daughter Nika in the bunker before fleeing.

"Unfortunately, my home is too small but people have offered me a beautiful house to use on a temporary basis for my brother, two ladies and four children aged 14 (twin boys) and girls, 10 and seven. This is just an unexpected nightmare and noone knows what is going to happen or how long it will go on.

"I grew up in Kharkiv and so my friends are there. They are all staying because their husbands and sons have been conscripted to the army.

"My half-brother and his family have spent eight days underground, not knowing what the next minute would bring. He said it was like a horror film.

"He even had to spell children across the back of the car so soldiers would know there were children in the car. They are traumatised like everyone in the situation and noone knows what happens next. 

"My pleas for help have been met by the most amazing people who have offered homes and lifts from the airport and even just advice on getting them out of Poland.

"The owners of the Bay Hotel have been fantastic in offering them a room and breakfast for the initial few days and then another generous resident has given them the use of a house for a number of weeks. We are so thankful."

Iryna said she is heartbroken by the shocking invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Some of the children in Nikolai Sykal's car as they flee Ukraine.
Some of the children in Nikolai Sykal's car as they flee Ukraine.

"I'm getting messages from friends over there every morning to say they are still alive. They are just in a panic but it's heartbreaking for me because I can't help them. Nikolai and his wife want to come here but they want to work. 

"They want to repay all the kindness they have received by using their skills to help while they are in Ireland. We will look into how they will be allowed to work here once they are settled. They don't want to come here and add to the problems of the unemployed that already exist. 

"They don't want to come here at all - but they can't stay in a future that is no longer their own. If they can't have peace in their homeland, they can have peace of mind here and they are intent on giving back for all the kindness and generosity they have already been offered."

Read More

Russian strikes hit western Ukraine far from main offensive

More in this section

Garda stock Two dead and one injured following collision in Roscommon
Carlow student 'overwhelmed' to be back on Irish soil after fleeing Ukraine Carlow student 'overwhelmed' to be back on Irish soil after fleeing Ukraine
Mother and baby homes report Long-awaited apology at Stormont for historical institutional abuse victims
#UkraineRefugee CrisisPlace: IrelandPlace: ArklowPlace: Wicklow
Refugee medics want to use skills to repay Irish people for kindness

'We’ve never seen a response on this scale,' says head of Irish Red Cross

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices