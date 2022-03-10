Fuel stations make more from their shops than their pumps 

While there is rising anger among consumers at the price they are having to pay at the pumps, garages actually make more money inside their shops than they do from the fuel they sell.

According to estimates by business and consumer analysts Experian, companies make hundreds of millions of euro more in food and beverages and other goods than fuel.

Amber shops make about €590m annually, compared to €409m in fuel sales;

Applegreen makes around €733m in its shops compared to €344m in fuel;

Circle K shops make €692m compared to an estimated €268m in fuel.

Circle K

With between 365 and 410 forecourts operating under its distinctive red logo, Circle K is the largest forecourt brand in Ireland.

Perhaps because of its size, the company has been the target of significant social media criticism over recent fuel price rises. However, what people might not be aware of is that the company does not own or operate all the stores that trade as a Circle K-branded garage.

According to the company, it owns and operates 160 of its garages, while the rest are owned and operated by partners or franchisees. The company is a subsidiary of a Canadian firm.

Given that it has over 30% of the market share, it is hardly surprising Circle K it was one of the only companies compelled to issue a statement refuting claims that price changes across petrol and diesel were implemented as a result of the Government announcement regarding the reduction in excise duty.

Circle K said its pricing “is set in line with local and international market movements and wholesale market costs”.

Applegreen

According to business consultant James Haig, of Experian Ltd, the next biggest forecourt brand is Applegreen, with around 196 garages and a near 14% share of the market.

At the end of 2020 the company teamed up with a private equity firm Blackstone infrastructure partners to take the firm private in a €718m takeover.

It now operates more than 472 sites employing more than 10,700 people across the Ireland, Britain , and the US.

The company says its strategy is to move into fewer but larger locations with a greater food-to-go offering and EV charging.

After Circle K and Applegreen comes Texaco, with 155 branded garages and an 11.5% market share;

Top Oil, with around 250 branded garages, has an 11.1% market share;

Maxol has around 144 branded garages and a 10.1% share;

Ireland’s 447 unbranded garages accounting for another 7.3% of the market;

Following them is DCC Plc, which incorporates Certa, Emo, and Great Gas.

Certa is the new brand introduced by DCC, which has a total of 114 garages and forecourts and a market share of 6.9%, and includes all ex Tesco branded forecourts. Great Gas and Emo previously were separate Share Brands.

Next up are smaller companies such as Inver, which has between 66 and 77 garages that are either branded as an Inver garage or are garages which Inver regard as being part of their brand.

They make up 2.7% of the market, followed by Amber, which has 37 branded garages and a market share of 1.7%.