Drivers urged to boycott garages that have hiked fuel prices

Motorists are being urged to boycott garages that hiked fuel prices in the last few days, ahead of the Government’s latest intervention.

Dermott Jewell of the Consumers' Association of Ireland said that where people noticed a sharp increase, they need to report the details to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

That body has received 33 complaints this year from motorists, and 29 of those have been in the last 24 hours.

The CCPC is, however, powerless to do anything about the prices garages charge unless they receive a complaint that specifically relates to price-fixing.

While there is little else motorists can do, Mr Jewell urged them to not go back to those garages.

“I would urge people to boycott garages that engage in price-gouging," he said.

“That said, I am aware that it costs to shop around for cheaper fuel and not everyone can do that.”

One way or another, the public needs to know how garages arrived at the high prices they started to charge in the last 24 to 48 hours.

“Was there some reason that prices needed to suddenly be raised to the levels they were?

“We need to understand what is going on. If people are going to fleece us, they need to account for their actions. And I would urge people to just not go back to the same garage if they can help it.”

Surge in forecourt prices in 24 hours His comments come as prices reached all-time record highs yesterday. This was despite the fact that the Government’s cut of 20c per litre on petrol and 15c per litre of diesel took effect from midnight on Wednesday. In one garage in Cork, diesel was priced at €2.22 per litre just hours later, while petrol was priced at €2.13 per litre. This was while, elsewhere in the county, other garages from the same branded network were selling fuel for around €1.95. In Tipperary, it also passed the €2.20 mark for diesel by 9.35am at another branded garage while it was for sale at €1.98 just across the road. And by 11am yesterday, prices in Waterford were also heading north, with some stations charging €2.17 per litre. And while garages around Co Wicklow were charging €2.14 per litre on Wednesday evening, at least one was refusing to go beyond the €2 mark, and stayed at €1.99 despite price hikes by its rivals.

However, one garage owner said customers need to understand that pricing isn’t just down to opportunism.

Des Kee, who operates the Robert Kee garage in Laghey, Donegal, told the forecourt trade website forecourtretailer.com he probably won’t be able to reduce his prices until Sunday.

This is because he had already received a fuel delivery with the old duty paid.

However, on the flip side we did not increase the price on that delivery, so we are taking a hit.

“We will not be able to reduce the price until possibly Sunday and then probably the wholesale price will have risen again.”

Other suppliers say that the cut in excise duty won’t make “any difference” because the wholesale price of fuel will rise regardless of what the government decides to do with excise.