Complaints about Direct Provision centres up 62% in one year 

A man who claimed social isolation and a member of the LGBTI+ community who said she was denied a move to another centre despite living in fear were among complaints made to the Ombudsman last year about direct provision.

The Office of the Ombudsman received 99 complaints about direct provision in 2021, up from 61 a year earlier. Ger Deering said the increase was largely due to the return of his Office’s ‘outreach’ visits to direct provision centres at the end of last year. The visits had been suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In his commentary on the report, Mr Deering said: "It is very noticeable that many of the issues we have dealt with in relation to direct provision arise because of poor communication or a lack of engagement, and are solved through better engagement, facilitated by our direct provision team.

It may seem that some of the matters complained of are not significant. However, it is important to remember that the direct provision centres are home to the residents concerned.

"It is important therefore that the residents’ concerns are listened to, and that meaningful engagement takes place when issues arise and clear explanations are given as to why something can or cannot be done."

The Ombudsman’s outreach team carried out visits to 17 accommodation centres at the end of last year, taking 52 complaints during the visits, with many resolved ‘on the spot’ or shortly after the visits.

Mr Deering welcomed other developments in the International Protection system, such as confirmation that 2,581 vulnerability assessments were offered from February to December 2021, of which 686 were completed by the end of the year. The International Protection Office confirmed that there were 2,512 new international protection applications over that eleven-month period.

As to the issues complained about to the Ombudsman, they included the lack of adequate or direct communication from centre management, and a lack of adequate transport from centres, particularly in rural areas.

There were also complaints about shops in DP centres, including that ethnic preference for particular items was not recognised, and about electricity running out due to a lack of access to utility services.

"Similar to previous years, the biggest source of complaints was refusals of requests for transfers from one centre to another, with 19 such complaints taken in 2021," it said.

The report also noted a marked reluctance by some in the DP system to make a complaint, although it ruled out any link with complaints being made and any adverse effect on an individual's application to remain in Ireland.

"Some residents expressed concern that any complaint they make about their centre or IPAS could either negatively affect their protection application or have subsequent repercussions for them within their centre," it said.

"While these concerns were expressed by a range of residents at a number of different centres, and are clearly genuinely felt, the team has yet to see any evidence of a link between a resident making a complaint to my Office and that resident’s protection application.

"In addition, the team has not yet seen any evidence of a resident who complained being subsequently disadvantaged by the actions of management or staff at their centre."

Complaints

In the first such case investigated by the Ombudsman, where social isolation was the core issue, a man was transferred from one DP centre to another so he could be near two close friends.

A man complained at an Outreach visit to his centre that the family’s first-floor accommodation was unsuitable as his wife had mobility issues and had difficulty in using stairs. The man said IPAS had not replied to his request for a transfer.

The Ombudsman dealt with three cases of inter-resident conflict in 2021, with criminal assault alleged and gardaí involved in all three cases.

In one case, a man complained that his centre and IPAS did not deal properly with a complaint he made about an alleged assault by his roommates and that his centre did not respond adequately to his request to be accommodated away from his alleged assailants. By the time he made the complaint the man had moved to another centre.

A DP resident who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community said she had lived in fear of harassment and victimisation at the hands of another resident in her accommodation centre and said she had been denied a transfer even though a Vulnerability Assessment carried out by IPAS confirmed that she was deemed ‘a recipient with special reception needs.’