At least 24 allegations of sexual harassment reported to third level authorities 

There have been at least 24 allegations of sexual harassment reported to third level education authorities in the past two years.

Data, received under Freedom of Information from almost all third level institutions, shows sexual harassment cases form a proportion of a far larger number of cases alleging bullying, harassment and intimidation, and in a handful of cases, racism.

University College Dublin said it has received seven complaints alleging sexual harassment since the start of 2020, while in the same period Trinity College Dublin said it received seven complaints of sexual harassment from students, and one other in which a staff member was allegedly sexually harassed by someone external to the college.

Munster Technical University has said it is still investigating two incidents reported to it this year involving "sexual assault/sexual harassment", while University College Cork said it had received two complaints of sexual harassment in the first few months of 2020.

At TU Dublin an allegation of a sexual nature made by one student against another resulted in a formal reprimand, while at the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, Athlone, a case of alleged sexual harassment was one of four cases of alleged bullying or harassment made to authorities.

At the Institute of Technology Dundalk, information supplied by the Student Services Officer shows a student was suspended for a year following a case of sexual harassment in February of last year.

They had the chance to resume studies at the start of the 2021/22 academic year.

NUI Galway confirmed one case of sexual harassment but said another 13 cases involved "online bullying/harassment/sexual harassment."

Prof Louise Crowley, who leads the Bystander Project in UCC, said an increased rate of reporting of alleged incidents is to be welcomed, adding that the level of engagement in the third level sector shows a greater awareness of the problem and better supports and training for those who need it.