9,070 new cases confirmed, 26 additional Covid patients hospitalised

A further 9,070 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).
1,715 of the cases were recorded through PCR testing, while the remaining 7,355 were from positive antigen test results reported via the HSE’s online portal yesterday.
As of 8am this morning, 829 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, an increase of 26 on Tuesday’s figure.
51 patients were receiving treatment in intensive care this morning, a figure unchanged from yesterday.
As with previous Covid-19 updates, the HPSC says the figures reported today are subject to future review and validation.
In Northern Ireland, 2,643 new Covid-19 cases were reported during the most recent 24-hour reporting period.
Four further Covid-29-related deaths were also confirmed.