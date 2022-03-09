Families 'forced to choose between driving kids to school and putting a hot meal on the table'

Spiralling costs are forcing families to choose between driving their children to school and putting a hot meal on the table, the Dáil has heard.

The reductions in excise duties on petrol and diesel announced on Wednesday morning do not go far enough, opposition parties have said, in calling on the Government to cap the cost of fuel and home heating oil.

Excise on petrol will be reduced by 20c, while diesel is to go down by 15c.

But Sinn Féin has demanded that the Government bring the price at the pumps down to €1.75 per litre, while the Social Democrats believe a limit must be put on prices.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said that in many service stations the price of fuel had jumped as high as €2.20 per litre, so even following the Government interventions, people will continue to pay €2 per litre.

She added:

I'm very disappointed to see that your proposal does nothing to bring down the outrageous price of home heating, as this, as you know, has doubled in the last year."

Ms McDonald told the Dáil about 'Amy', who now has to choose between driving her children to school or having a hot meal.

"She told me that she spent €120 on diesel in the last eight days alone. She says: 'My son has a hospital appointment in London and I seriously don't think I'll be able to afford to take him even though he really needs to go," Ms McDonald told the Dáil.

Responding, The Taoiseach said "global factors" had resulted in massive increases in the price of oil.

"The price increases have been beyond this Government's control and most governments control across Europe and the impact of the war in Ukraine has been stark in terms of the dramatic increase in the price of oil and gas," Micheál Martin said.

He said the Government would like to go further than the reductions announced on excise duties but we are constrained by EU rules.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said peacetime rules should not apply during wartime.

While she welcomed the measures announced by the Government, she said the reductions "really only brings us back to where we were about two weeks ago in terms of prices".

Extraordinary measures must be taken to try to insulate ordinary workers and families from Putin's price shocks."

She asked the Taoiseach if a swing mechanism was being considered to allow for fluctuations.

Responding, the Taoiseach said: "We are advocating for greater flexibilities in terms of member states can do to offset the pressures on consumers and on people and more generally as a result of the war in particular."

Mr Martin said the Government does not envision oil rationing.