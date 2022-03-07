Ukrainian embassy recalls candidacy of Youghal man as first honorary consul in Ireland

The Ukrainian embassy in Dublin has scrapped plans to nominate a man who lives in East Cork as its first honorary consul in Ireland.

Youghal-based Miceál O’Hurley, insists he “resigned” from the role and has launched an extraordinary attack on the department of foreign affairs (DFA) for not formally approving his nomination by signing an exequatur.

The Ukrainian embassy confirmed that Mr O’Hurley was “considered for the role” but the Irish Examiner has established that his candidacy was recalled by the embassy last Friday. The embassy declined to comment further on why.

The move came just days after Mr O’Hurley issued several public appeals through some media outlets for humanitarian aid for Ukraine in what he said was his capacity as honorary consul.

He directed people towards a website, which earlier last week carried a statement announcing his appointment as honorary consul.

The site provided guidance to people on how they could help the people of Ukraine, and it included a list of charities to which people could donate.

The Ukrainian embassy, however, said it was not aware of the website, which has since been taken offline. The embassy has opened an official charity account with AIB for donations.

In a statement, the DFA said the appointment of an honorary consular officer is formalised through the issuing of an exequatur, signed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

“An honorary consular officer officially takes up his or her duties on the date the exequatur is received,” it said.

“A potential candidate may not take up duties and the appointment is not finalised until he or she has received an exequatur.

“The details of any individual nomination are a matter exclusively between the Embassy concerned and the Government.

“In this specific case, the Embassy of Ukraine has formally notified the Department that they have withdrawn their nomination and do not wish the exequatur to be issued.

“There are currently no proposals under active consideration by the DFA for the appointment of an Honorary Consul of Ukraine.

However, Mr O’Hurley insists that he held the position once he was commissioned by the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, in September 2021.

He criticised the DFA for not processing the paperwork here and said that "given the world’s knowledge of the build-up to war, the DFA undermined the Ukrainian government’s ability to prepare for what is now the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.”

He defended his public appeals for help last night and said: “As Ukraine was in a state of war, evacuees were fleeing and volunteers needed organising, it would have been a dereliction of duty for me not to discharge my commission from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, certainly in light of the unequivocal statements from DFA.

“When a house is on fire, one does not wait for the door to be answered - they enter and save lives."

“The DFA must answer to the dead, cold, hungry and homeless why they found time to try to appoint Ms Zappone, hold champagne parties, breach Covid regulations and spend over €120,000 on trinkets like socks and gift bags and yet couldn't find time to sign a document to allow the lawful appointee of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to discharge their duties and prepare for this chaos that now unfolds.

“It effectively prohibited me from doing my job... to address the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War 2."