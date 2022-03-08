11,380 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

11,380 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

6,957 of today's new cases were were confirmed via antigen testing. File Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 15:28
Steven Heaney

A further 11,380 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

4,423 of the cases were recorded through PCR testing, while the remaining 6,957 were from positive antigen test results reported via the HSE’s online portal yesterday.

As of 8am this morning, 803 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, a decrease of five on Monday’s figure.

51 patients were receiving treatment in intensive care this morning, four more than the total recorded yesterday.

As with previous Covid-q9 updates, the HPSC says the figures reported today are subject to future review and validation. 

In Northern Ireland, 2,669 new Covid-19 cases were reported during the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

Five further Covid-29-related deaths were also confirmed.

Read More

Covid deaths surpass six million but some believe true figure may be 23.5m

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Protesters urged to keep demos peaceful following Russian embassy truck incident
UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-BOMBING Refugee numbers pass two million as attacks on Ukrainian hospitals increase rapidly
Families of healthcare workers who died from Covid-19 to get €100,000 payment Families of healthcare workers who died from Covid-19 to get €100,000 payment
#COVID-19CoronavirusHealthHospitals
<p>Garda Commissioner Drew Harris speaking at the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) conference at Dublin Castle (Niall Carson/PA)</p>

Garda Commissioner tells conference he wants to see more women join 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices