11,380 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

A further 11,380 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).
4,423 of the cases were recorded through PCR testing, while the remaining 6,957 were from positive antigen test results reported via the HSE’s online portal yesterday.
As of 8am this morning, 803 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, a decrease of five on Monday’s figure.
51 patients were receiving treatment in intensive care this morning, four more than the total recorded yesterday.
As with previous Covid-q9 updates, the HPSC says the figures reported today are subject to future review and validation.
In Northern Ireland, 2,669 new Covid-19 cases were reported during the most recent 24-hour reporting period.
Five further Covid-29-related deaths were also confirmed.