Limit use of non-disclosure agreements in harassment or discrimination cases, report finds 

A culture of non-disclosure agreements when it comes to sexual harassment can lead victims to “feel that their name will be ruined for holding someone accountable”, a senator has claimed

A new report published on Monday states that non-disclosure agreements, in the context of sexual harassment or discrimination allegations, should be time-limited and only signed following the receipt of legal advice.

The research, compiled by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth, states that non-disclosure agreements are commonly used in Ireland in “a range of contexts”.

The report finds, however, that significant data gaps exist in terms of how and to what extent such legal agreements are used in cases of sexual harassment and discrimination due to the inherent secrecy of such arrangements.

Non-disclosure agreements have become familiar in an Irish context in recent times in light of the news that Facebook routinely requires content moderators on its platform to sign such an agreement as a condition of employment.

The new report was commissioned after Independent senator Lynn Ruane brought a private member’s bill before the Oireachtas calling for the banning of non-disclosure agreements in the case of allegations of criminal behaviour, such as harassment.

Ms Ruane described the report as a “really great starting point”, though she acknowledged that it doesn’t say what should happen next.

“But it’s a starting point in terms of acknowledging their use, and that that use is problematic if it's used to cover up a potential crime,” she said.

In addition to the prevalence of their use in Ireland, the report found that in all of the jurisdictions examined including in the UK, Canada, the US, and Australia public attention has focused on non-disclosure agreements predominantly in the context of sexual misconduct within employment relationships.

It further adds that non-disclosure agreements are often signed “in contexts in which there are significant power imbalances between signatories”.

It also states that while many feel that change is needed in the context of such agreements, opinions vary as to the best approach to take with some in favour of their prohibition and others instead favouring their regulation in order to preserve their important role in the ethical resolution of disputes.

The report compiles recommendations for best practice internationally for non-disclosure agreements. Those recommendations include that all parties should receive legal advice prior to signing; that signatories should not be rushed or coerced; that signatories should be provided with a copy of the agreement; that complainants should still be able to draw upon social supports; and that exemptions should be made so that they can disclose information to close acquaintances.

Further, it argues that it should be ensured that non-disclosure agreements are not used to “preserve toxic workplace culture or to stifle investigations of misconduct”, nor to act as a barrier to researching sexual harassment or discrimination, and that agreements should be time-limited.

It says that prevention is key. “HR practices should encourage reporting and foster a workplace culture that does not tolerate sexual harassment or discrimination,” it states.

“I think the point of the whole culture of this is that victims feel that their name will be ruined for holding someone accountable,” Ms Ruane said.

“If some women or men feel they need anonymity, then that should be for the victim and the victim only. It shouldn’t stretch to the protection of a sector or a firm or an NGO, or whatever. We shouldn’t be protecting perpetrators.”

“Also, there should be a clause that a victim can repeal the agreement and speak out when they wish,” she said.

Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman said he was delighted to announce the report.

“The use of non-disclosure agreements to silence victims of sexual harassment or discrimination is an issue that has rightly come under increased scrutiny in recent years,” he said.

“As non-disclosure agreements are confidential agreements, they are notoriously difficult to research, so this report is an important step to learning more about this key equality issue and will help to inform our policies,” he said.