Sports celebrities send messages of support to Cork GAA stalwart who broke neck

Up to 50 celebrities from the world of sport have sent messages of support for a GAA stalwart who broke his neck last year.

Michael Cronin ended up fighting for his life after he fell off a roof while working on a building site last November 18, the day before his 52nd birthday.

He broke two vertebrae in the fall and the father-of-two, from Bishopstown, Co Cork, is now paralysed from the shoulders down.

He will need round-the-clock care for the rest of his life, and his house will have to be refurbished to accommodate his new special needs.

To help him, while he is still in Cork University Hospital, get through what friends say can be some “dark” days, a large group of sports figures has sent him messages via his friends or other members of the GAA.

Those who have sent messages include soccer legends Paul McGrath, Jason McAteer, John Aldridge, Robbie Fowler, and Ronan O’Gara.

Messages have also come in for the construction foreman from Munster Rugby Club star Jean Kleyn and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jason McAteer told him to "keep fighting [and] stay strong" while Ronan O'Gara told him "adversity causes some people to break, others break records. Be strong."

Just four days after the accident, the U16 Bishopstown GAA football team — for which Mr Cronin was a coach and selector — played the Premier 2 county final and defeated Aghada.

His son Sean, the team's goalkeeper, captained the team.

Such were his injuries that Mr Cronin couldn't use his diaphragm for a while, so he was on a ventilator for 10 weeks.

Since then, he's learned to breathe by himself, how to talk and how to eat again.

Michael Cronin at Anfield: Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher sent a message of support.

Friend Ryan McCarthy said: “Inside Cork University Hospital, he's very slowly come around into himself.

Through his iPad and Sky Go, watching sport, he has gradually developed a connection with the world around him again.

“Mick's family were all numb following the accident, and as a distraction for Mick, we sought to get a few recorded video messages of support for him.

“Paul McGrath, Ronan O'Gara, Johnny Sexton, Robbie Fowler, John Aldridge and Caoimhin Kelleher were some of the kind and generous people that got back to us — we've close to 50 messages of support for Mick at this stage.

“His wife Karen says every time she goes in and plays a new message someone records for him, it gives him a bit of focus and little lift.

When you're lying in a bed 24/7, all the small kindnesses are big ones.”

Brian Cuthbert, former Cork senior football manager and now club chairman, Mr Cuthbert's brother Pat, who takes teams with Mr Cronin in Bishopstown GAA Club and the club secretary Alan O' Sullivan started a support group for Mr Cronin.

The first of many fundraising events is #MatchesforMick, two days of matches for all teams in the club from U6 up to seniors, boys, girls, men and women, hurling and football, with teams from 15 GAA clubs over March 17 and 18.

For details, go to bishopstowngaa.com.