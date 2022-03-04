John Creedon and Caitriona Twomey the big winners at Cork Person of the Year Awards

A much-loved television and radio presenter, a woman who's been to the forefront of feeding the poor for many years and a rock 'n' roll icon have all been lauded for their contribution to society.

They all received accolades at the annual Cork Person of the Year Awards at the Rochestown Park Hotel, attended by more than 300 guests.

RTÉ's John Creedon was declared Cork Person of the Year, with the awards judges singling him out for representing the best of Cork City and County through his broadcasting and writings over the years.

They also praised him for his TV series ‘Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland’ and book ‘That Place We Call Home’, published by Gill Books. A third series of the Atlas of Ireland will be broadcast on RTÉ this summer.

His award-winning evening radio show, broadcast from the local RTÉ Cork studios, was also noted as attracting a huge home and international audience.

“John Creedon is the quintessential Corkman and indeed the Creedon family have always been one of Cork's first families. John loves Cork, his sense of place and his own tribe.

"His most recent TV series and book show the layers of meaning behind placenames of Ireland’s 63,000 townlands and reveal stories about our country and the people who walked it before us,” awards organiser Manus O'Callaghan said.

Mr Creedon said he was “chuffed" and “really humbled” by the award, especially when he looked at the outstanding calibre of the other nominees and what they've given to the city and county.

Caitriona Twomey, who with a group of volunteers provides thousands of free freshly-made meals to the needy every week, was presented with a Hall of Fame Award. Pictured here with Tomas Kalinauskas at the Cork Person of the Year awards. Picture: Brian Lougheed

The Hall of Fame Award was presented to Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners, who with a group of volunteers provide thousands of free freshly-made meals to the needy every week.

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, who organises that particular award, said Penny Dinners must be one of the most admired and loved organisations in Cork. “They always keep an open door, no questions asked,” she said.

Ms Twomey, who is leaving with others next Tuesday on an aid convoy to Ukraine, asked people “to pray for us on our journey.” She said receiving the award represented “a proud day for all of us at Penny Dinners.”

Read More Cork Penny Dinners stalwart among volunteers to drive van-loads of supplies into Ukraine

Internationally-acclaimed singer-songwriter Donovan and his wife, Linda, were conferred with 'Honorary Cork Persons' titles. The couple has lived quietly in North Cork for many years.

Donovan Leitch burst onto the international music scene in the mid-1960s with hits such as Catch the Wind, Mellow Yellow, and Sunshine Superman. He's still performing today at 75 years of age and his wife, Linda Lawrence, is a collage artist, transcendental meditation promoter and avid environmentalist.

Donovan said his 'Honorary Cork Persons' award was “the next best thing” he'd received after the Songwriters' Hall of Fame Award. Photo: Gavin Browne

Donovan said it was “the next best thing” he'd received after the Songwriters' Hall of Fame Award.

Meanwhile, a special presentation was made to the Irish Examiner group's managing director, Michael Sheehan, to honour the company's 180 years' service to readers.

Mr Sheehan said it was “a significant milestone” for a brand that is a key part of Cork people's lives, those across Munster and Ireland and “further afield for all our friends and families across the world who log in daily.”

He paid tribute to the custodians of the past, from the founder John Francis Maguire up to more recent times and pointed out that factual news has to be valued, especially with the current humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine.

Mr Sheehan said misinformation from unreliable sources is a scourge on global society, but people can totally trust what they read in Irish Examiner group newspapers and online digital platforms; pointing to the numerous awards won by its journalists, including the scoop on 'Golf Gate.'