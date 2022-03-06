Multi-million euro flood scheme blocked because of environmental concerns

A multi-million euro flood relief scheme aimed at stopping annual flooding, costing hundreds of thousands of euro in damage to businesses and homeowners, has been refused permission because of a shellfish.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has rejected the Enniscorthy flood relief proposal based on a detailed assessment of the environmental impact of the scheme.

Mr McGrath said the decision was taken following discussions with environmental consultants, public consultation, and engagement with other relevant bodies.

There had been concerns that legal challenges could be taken against the scheme due to the environmental impact.

Junior Minister and Enniscorthy Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe slammed the halting of the scheme due to “environmental issues” as one of the reasons stopping the much needed scheme was the pearl mussel.

“One of the issues is the pearl mussel. There would be a temporary loss of habitat suitable for floating river vegetation,” said Mr Kehoe.

I think we have to go beyond the environmental issues because this has now huge effects for the businesses of Enniscorthy and the town as a whole as well.

The freshwater pearl mussel (Margaritifera margaritifera) is a mussel species of clean rivers that is on the verge of extinction in Ireland and western Europe due to intensification of land use.

His remarks were backed by local Independent county councillor Jackser Owens who said Mr McGrath must explain in detail why the people of Enniscorthy have been abandoned once again.

“This is an insult. The people have been waiting for this, the people who have been flooded for years on the Island Road. The people on the Quay, Templeshannon, and the people down the Riverside.

“It is a disgrace and the Minister should explain to the people why it was turned down.”

Junior Justice Minister James Browne, who lives locally, explained that “the scheme goes back to the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Wexford County Council for amendment in order to meet the environmental criteria".

Once the OPW and Council can demonstrate the necessary amendments are made the proposed scheme can be resubmitted. Funding remains in place.

Millions of euro in damage was caused by the extensive flooding in Enniscorthy when a deluge of rain hit the town and parts of the county on Christmas Day.

Wexford County Council officials have estimated that more than €4m of damage was caused by the flooding which was some of the worst experienced in parts of the county in more than 60 years.

Eamonn Hoare, the Council’s director of services said that the cost of the flood damage to bridges and roads, some of which were completely washed away, is €3.6m but he outlined that as ongoing analyses is carried out the final bill will be more than €4m.

Flooding in Bridgetown, Co Wexford, in December. Picture: Waterford County Council

Up to 40 bridges were damaged across the county when up to 90mm fell in the flash floods which left the busy town of Enniscorthy and the village of Bridgetown cut-off.

Seven bridges across the county completely collapsed while a lengthy list of other damaged bridges is currently being compiled.

Mr Hoare said that the council has already been in contact with the Department of Transport and has been assured that “any reasonable road costs linked to the events will be dealt with”.