Bridge collapses after heavy rain in Wexford

A bridge has collapsed in Co Wexford after it was “severely damaged” on Christmas Day.

Bridge collapse at Wilton Bree this morning. Please avoid the area. @SouthEastRadio @EnniscGuardian @Slaney_News @rtenews @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/pThRMqSBha

The bridge is located at Kilcarbry in Enniscorthy and the road will be closed “for quite some time” according to the local council.

The county saw heavy downpours yesterday with Met Éireann issuing a status yellow rain warning.

The county council pleaded with people to avoid the area.

Roads, houses and bridges in Wexford were affected by flooding caused by the significant rainfall.

David Mingoue, of the county council, said crews were called upon early in the day yesterday.

He said crews pumped water out of a number of properties and houses and more than 3,000 sandbags were handed out to the public.

Today, the Leinster area is expected to see a mixture of bright spells and scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

Overnight, showers will tend to die out “and it will become largely dry with patches of mist and fog forming”.