Bridge collapses after heavy rain in Wexford

Bridge collapses after heavy rain in Wexford

The bridge is located at Kilcarbry in Enniscorthy and the road will be closed “for quite some time” according to the local council. Picture: Wexford County Council

Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 11:52

A bridge has collapsed in Co Wexford after it was “severely damaged” on Christmas Day.

The bridge is located at Kilcarbry in Enniscorthy and the road will be closed “for quite some time” according to the local council.

The county saw heavy downpours yesterday with Met Éireann issuing a status yellow rain warning.

The county council pleaded with people to avoid the area.

 

Roads, houses and bridges in Wexford were affected by flooding caused by the significant rainfall.

David Mingoue, of the county council, said crews were called upon early in the day yesterday.

He said crews pumped water out of a number of properties and houses and more than 3,000 sandbags were handed out to the public.

Today, the Leinster area is expected to see a mixture of bright spells and scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

Overnight, showers will tend to die out “and it will become largely dry with patches of mist and fog forming”.

Read More

Here's what the weather will be like on St Stephen’s Day

More in this section

Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase
Here's what the weather will be like on St Stephen’s Day Here's what the weather will be like on St Stephen’s Day
Coronavirus - Thu Dec 23, 2021 Chief medical officer urges reduced contacts as Covid cases soar
Bridge collapses after heavy rain in Wexford

'He had an incredible goodness in his heart': Dunnes strikers pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices