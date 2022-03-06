Funeral of Paul Shefflin to take place on Tuesday following sudden death

The funeral of hurler Paul Shefflin will take place on Tuesday following his sudden death at the age of 40.

The father of four, who was the younger brother of Kilkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin, died suddenly while out running on Friday afternoon.

Paul will lie in repose at his residence on Monday from 2pm with vigil prayers at 8pm.

A requiem mass will be held on Tuesday at 12pm at St Martin of Tours Church, followed by burial in the new cemetery in Ballyhale.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: "Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Aoife (nee McCarthy), his cherished children Béibhinn, Odhran, Keelan and Ronan.

"His beloved parents Henry and Mai. His sisters Aileen, Helena (Cody) and Cecilia, his brothers Tommy, John and Henry.

"His parents-in-law Denis and Margaret McCarthy, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his nephews, nieces, aunt, uncles, cousins, relatives and many, many friends."

The club Paul played for, Ballyhale Shamrocks, said: "Shamrocks GAA Club are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of club member and former player Paul Shefflin.

"Paul was an unbelievable player and won many County championships and Club All Irelands wearing the jersey he loved.

"Paul was also a former senior club treasurer and was currently involved in coaching underage teams and was actively involved in the Juvenile section of the club.

"Our condolences to his loving wife Aoife, his four children, his parents Henry and Mai, his brothers and sisters and the extended Shefflin and McCarthy families. May Paul RIP."