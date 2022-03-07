Almost 30 gardaí have resigned while on suspension in the last decade

Twenty-nine gardaí have resigned from service while on suspension in the past decade — with more than half of those leaving the force in the past two years.

According to figures provided by the Department of Justice on foot of a parliamentary question by Social Democrats justice spokeswoman and co-leader Catherine Murphy, one of the resignations took place since the start of this year.

Seven suspended gardaí resigned last year, as did a further seven in 2020.

It is not known what their reasons for resignation were, or if they had reached the eligible age or years of service to retire.

Ms Murphy said that she has submitted a series of parliamentary questions regarding personnel on suspension.

According to the latest monthly update submitted by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to the Policing Authority, there was 96 personnel on suspension in February.

The figure includes gardaí, garda staff, and probationers, according to the document.

Ms Murphy said: “The numbers will give an indication of a trend but they won’t give an insight into why people are resigning (while on suspension).”

I think this is something we are going to piece together over time.

Among those on suspension are eight gardaí in Limerick, as a probe is carried out by the National Bureau of Crime Investigation into the squaring of traffic offences in the division.

Three have had books of evidence served on them but the other five are still waiting for a decision on their fates.

While gardaí do not comment on suspensions directly, the organisation’s press office says that, in general, the suspension of garda members from duty is a statutory process governed by the Garda Síochána (Discipline) Regulations 2007.

The Irish Examiner revealed in December that two members of An Garda Síochána have been on suspension for five years.

According to the figures provided to the Irish Examiner, 40 gardaí were suspended between January 1 and November 25 last year, with 38 of those still out on November 25, and 41 were suspended in 2020.

Number of suspensions climbing

The number of suspensions in 2020 and 2021 is much higher than in previous years. For example, just eight officers were suspended in 2016, with the number of suspensions having climbed every year since.

There were nine suspensions in 2017; 20 in 2018, and 25 in 2019.

The increased number of resignations of suspended gardaí in recent years correlates with the increase in suspensions in the same period.

The Justice Minister Helen McEntee said there is no “maximum duration” that a garda can be suspended for.

She said: “Each case is different and has to be decided on its merits. Each suspension is reviewed on a regular basis for any changes in circumstances.

"Some members are before the courts and are awaiting dates for trials and therefore discipline investigations have to be put into abeyance, pending conclusion of the criminal proceedings."

In other cases discipline investigations are ongoing or the case may be subject to a hearing before a Board of Inquiry or Appeal Board, which all impact on suspensions.

She added: “I am informed that in all cases where a member of An Garda Síochána is suspended, they are informed of the reason(s) for the suspension.

"The suspended member is informed of the availability of the Garda Employee Assistance Service and given contact details by a Liaison Officer.

"Upon suspension, the member is served with a notice which sets out the conditions attached to the suspension and the entitlements or otherwise of the suspended member.”