Girl missing from Portlaoise located safe and well

Molly Graham Dressayre: It is believed she may have visited shopping districts in Dublin or Kildare.

Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 18:58

Update: 7.20pm:

Molly Graham Dressayre has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier 6.58pm: Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 12-year-old girl missing from Portlaoise.

Molly Graham Dressayre went missing from her home in Portlaoise, Co Laois, on Saturday morning between 8am and 9.45am.

Gardaí and Molly's family are concerned for her welfare.

It is believed she may have visited shopping districts in Dublin or Kildare.

Molly is described as being 5'5" with a medium build. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black hooded jumper at the time she went missing.

Anyone with any information on Molly's whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Missing people
