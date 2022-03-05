Family of missing Meath man, 39, concerned for his welfare 

Raymond Lynch has been missing from his home in Ashbourne since Thursday.

Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 18:15
Steve Neville

The family of a man missing from Co Meath have said they are concerned for his welfare.

Raymond Lynch, 39, has been missing from his home in Ashbourne since Thursday.

He was last seen when he left his home at around 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

He left in his own car - a blue Toyota Yaris with a registration number of 05-D-90570.

Raymond is described as being 5'11" in height with a slim build. He has red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Raymond was wearing a grey rain jacket and grey jeans.

Gardaí are also concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Raymond’s whereabouts or who may have seen his car is asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

