Coco's Law: 'a number of prosecutions' expected under landmark legislation

There have been no prosecutions yet taken under the provisions of Coco’s Law but a report from the Department of Justice has said that that a “number of current investigations are likely to lead to prosecutions”.

And, since the creation of an online platform to report intimate image abuse online, 16 cases of the non-consensual sharing of intimate images have been reported to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

In its post-enactment report on the anti-online bullying law, the Department of Justice said the DPP had directed two cases to be prosecuted in relation to the distribution of an intimate image without consent with intent to cause harm.

The DPP has directed one in the area of recording, distribution or publication of intimate images without consent and a further three prosecutions were directed in respect of threatening or grossly offensive communication.

“None have yet been prosecuted as this is a newly enacted piece of legislation and cases take time to come before the courts but the Director [of Public Prosecutions] anticipates many more prosecutions over the next period of months,” the report said.

Mother's campaign

Coco’s law was commenced in February 2021, named after Nicole ‘Coco’ Fox, who took her life after suffering bullying, and a campaign driven by her mother, Jackie, to change the laws around online harm.

When it was introduced, the Minister for Justice paid tribute to Nicole and the “selfless efforts” of Jackie.

“Image-based abuse is absolutely disgusting and can ruin lives," said Helen McEntee. "There can be no tolerance for online abuse."

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Jackie said: “This legislation was not there to protect Nicole but hopefully it will save other people’s lives and other families from having to suffer like we have.

“I’m proud that she has such a huge legacy.”

In its progress report, the department pointed to its recent ‘No excuses’ campaign which aimed to increase awareness of sexual harassment and sexual violence in Irish society.

It said this included a focus on ensuring the public is aware that sharing intimate images is a form of sexual abuse which now carries a significant penalty. It plans to build on that campaign in the future.

“This is an important time to increase awareness and educate people about the consequences both legal and psychological of sharing images without consent,” it said.

A further initiative on ‘supporting a victim's journey’ will be implemented as a “priority”, according to the Department of Justice.

It added: “[It] places a strong emphasis on the need for victims to be treated with dignity and respect at every stage throughout the process and includes the provision of specific training for all of the key personnel a victim comes into contact with during the course of their journey through the criminal justice system.”

This personnel includes gardaí, the DPP, the judiciary, and the legal profession, it said.