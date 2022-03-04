President Higgins and wife Sabina test positive for Covid-19

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have tested positive for Covid-19.

Áras an Uachtaráin confirmed the news this morning and said they will be isolating for the next seven days.

The couple discovered they had the virus after taking antigen tests this morning.

They are said to have mild symptoms.

President Higgins will continue to work from home.

He had been due to launch Better Ballymun Day, celebrating the north Dublin community.

There was to be a reception at Áras an Uachtaráin next Tuesday to mark International Women's Day.

The President was also due to visit Tiglin Men's Centre and meet representatives of Bohemian FC next week.

More to follow.