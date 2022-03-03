Motorcyclist, 40s, dies following collision in Leitrim

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 21:36
Eoin English

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Leitrim this evening.

The man in his 40s was fatally injured when his motorbike was in collision with a car on the R208 near Drumcong, at Aghacashlaun near Carrick-on-Shannon at around 5pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Sligo where a post mortem will take place in due course. 

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his late 30s, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The road will be closed overnight to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators which is due to begin at first light on Friday morning.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. They are asking anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650103.

