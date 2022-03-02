7,694 new cases of Covid-19 recorded with 653 patients in hospital

More than 7,600 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by health authorities today.
There has been 3,342 PCR-confirmed cases as well as 4,352 people registering a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8.30am, there are 653 patients with the virus in hospital, with 46 people in intensive care.
The number of people in hospital with the virus has jumped by 37 from Tuesday's figure. The number of people in ICU has fallen by two.
Up to Tuesday, 6,508 deaths related to the virus have been recorded.
Meanwhile, four more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.
Another 2,407 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.
On Wednesday morning there were 477 Covid-19 patients in hospital, five of whom were in intensive care.