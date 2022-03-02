7,694 new cases of Covid-19 recorded with 653 patients in hospital

7,694 new cases of Covid-19 recorded with 653 patients in hospital

As of 8.30am, there are 653 patients with the virus in hospital, with 46 people in intensive care.

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 15:17
Steve Neville

More than 7,600 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by health authorities today.

There has been 3,342 PCR-confirmed cases as well as 4,352 people registering a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8.30am, there are 653 patients with the virus in hospital, with 46 people in intensive care.

The number of people in hospital with the virus has jumped by 37 from Tuesday's figure. The number of people in ICU has fallen by two.

Up to Tuesday, 6,508 deaths related to the virus have been recorded.

Meanwhile, four more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 2,407 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Wednesday morning there were 477 Covid-19 patients in hospital, five of whom were in intensive care.

Read More

Australia’s prime minister to continue work after testing positive for Covid-19

More in this section

Camhs in South Kerry 'an orchestra without a conductor', committee hears Camhs in South Kerry 'an orchestra without a conductor', committee hears
'We can finally breathe':  Irish Sign Language support scheme means Eoghan, 7, 'will have a voice' 'We can finally breathe':  Irish Sign Language support scheme means Eoghan, 7, 'will have a voice'
Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘Ireland acting as European HQ for Russian propaganda’: Ukrainians protest at Meta and Google offices
#COVID-19
Robin Swann (Peter Morrison/PA)

Northern Ireland to donate medical supplies to Ukraine

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices