Northern Ireland to donate medical supplies to Ukraine
Robin Swann (Peter Morrison/PA)
Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 15:06
Rebecca Black, PA

Northern Ireland is set to donate medical supplies to Ukraine.

It comes as part of a UK-wide aid effort to the country under attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

The Department of Health is working with the other health administrations to identify what is most needed by the people of Ukraine.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said he hopes Northern Ireland’s contributions will “go some way to alleviating the suffering” in Ukraine.

“As the scenes in Ukraine unfold it is difficult to comprehend the impact on the people living there,” he said.

“Across the UK, we have been looking at what assistance might be provided to help ease the pain and suffering being felt at this time.

“It is imperative that we as a nation help in some way and that is why I intend to dispatch medical supplies as soon as practicably possible.

“Northern Ireland stands ready to donate medicines, consumables and PPE to the Ukrainian people and I sincerely hope that our contributions will go some way to alleviating the suffering being experienced there.”

