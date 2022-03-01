'Clear disparities' in attitudes towards different LGBT+ communities, report finds

A new report suggests there is a need for specific action to improve public attitudes towards Trans, Non-binary, Intersex and Bi+ people.

A new report into public attitudes towards the LGBT+ community in Ireland canvassed the views of more than 700 people regarding their attitudes to LGBTI+ people and their level of interactions with them in the course of their lives.

It found that attitudes generally are broadly positive, but that more favourable attitudes were more likely when it came to gay men and lesbian women rather than other LGBTI+ people.

The report, published by NXF, the National LGBT Federation, which campaigns for the equal rights of the LGBT+ community in Ireland and internationally, said there were "clear disparities in attitudes towards different LGBT+ communities".

"In line with previous findings regarding attitudes towards bisexuality, Bi+ people were rated less favourably than Gay men and Lesbian women," it said.

"There was also a clear divide between attitudes towards minoritised sexual identities and attitudes towards minoritised gender identities."

It said on the spectrum of attitudes expressed by those surveyed, Trans, non-binary and intersex people had the lowest median ratings, adding: "These differences in attitude deserve attention and intervention.

"These findings highlight the need for specific action to improve public attitudes towards Trans, Non-binary, Intersex and Bi+ people," it said.

There is evidence that prejudice towards these specific communities is rooted in norms regarding gender being binary – a norm that lesbian women and gay men are not seen as violating to the same extent.

The report also found that the level of interaction that people have with LGBT+ people appeared to be related to how favourably people think of LGBT+ communities.

More respondents reported regular interactions with gay and lesbian people, while 13% mentioned that they had little or no interactions with the LGBT+ community, mostly resulting from either not having LGBT+ people within their family, social and professional circles or from living in a rural location.

On beliefs about gender, "Most (49%) participants disagreed that 'all people are either male or female'," the report said, adding that "37% agreed while most (54%) agreed that 'people who say there are only two genders are mistaken' (27% disagreed).

"The majority of participants (74%) agreed that 'gender is a complicated issue, and it does not always match up with biological sex'.

"When considering whether 'gender is something we learn from society', 42% of participants agreed and 38% disagreed. Just 16% of participants agreed that gender is the same thing as sex (68% agreed)."

While there was widespread support among respondents for new laws covering incitement to hatred and hate crimes against LGBTI+ people, and ensuring same−sex parents are treated equally to opposite-sex parents, there were lower levels of support for other proposed policies, including for a system of gender recognition for children of any age on the basis of parental consent for those under 16 and self−declaration for those over 16.

Report author Dr Chris Noone, a psychologist at NUI Galway, said: "The publication of the report will raise awareness of gaps in support for groups within the LGBT+ community, as well as highlighting the policies that will need to be implemented to ensure increased awareness, understanding and the practical support needed to further equality in Ireland."