'Clear disparities' in attitudes towards different LGBT+ communities, report finds

'Clear disparities' in attitudes towards different LGBT+ communities, report finds

The report, published by NXF, the National LGBT Federation, which campaigns for the equal rights of the LGBT+ community in Ireland and internationally, said there were "clear disparities in attitudes towards different LGBT+ communities". File photo

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 12:48
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

A new report suggests there is a need for specific action to improve public attitudes towards Trans, Non-binary, Intersex and Bi+ people.

A new report into public attitudes towards the LGBT+ community in Ireland canvassed the views of more than 700 people regarding their attitudes to LGBTI+ people and their level of interactions with them in the course of their lives.

It found that attitudes generally are broadly positive, but that more favourable attitudes were more likely when it came to gay men and lesbian women rather than other LGBTI+ people.

The report, published by NXF, the National LGBT Federation, which campaigns for the equal rights of the LGBT+ community in Ireland and internationally, said there were "clear disparities in attitudes towards different LGBT+ communities".

"In line with previous findings regarding attitudes towards bisexuality, Bi+ people were rated less favourably than Gay men and Lesbian women," it said.

"There was also a clear divide between attitudes towards minoritised sexual identities and attitudes towards minoritised gender identities."

It said on the spectrum of attitudes expressed by those surveyed, Trans, non-binary and intersex people had the lowest median ratings, adding: "These differences in attitude deserve attention and intervention.

"These findings highlight the need for specific action to improve public attitudes towards Trans, Non-binary, Intersex and Bi+ people," it said. 

There is evidence that prejudice towards these specific communities is rooted in norms regarding gender being binary – a norm that lesbian women and gay men are not seen as violating to the same extent.

The report also found that the level of interaction that people have with LGBT+ people appeared to be related to how favourably people think of LGBT+ communities.

More respondents reported regular interactions with gay and lesbian people, while 13% mentioned that they had little or no interactions with the LGBT+ community, mostly resulting from either not having LGBT+ people within their family, social and professional circles or from living in a rural location.

On beliefs about gender, "Most (49%) participants disagreed that 'all people are either male or female'," the report said, adding that "37% agreed while most (54%) agreed that 'people who say there are only two genders are mistaken' (27% disagreed).

"The majority of participants (74%) agreed that 'gender is a complicated issue, and it does not always match up with biological sex'.

"When considering whether 'gender is something we learn from society', 42% of participants agreed and 38% disagreed. Just 16% of participants agreed that gender is the same thing as sex (68% agreed)."

While there was widespread support among respondents for new laws covering incitement to hatred and hate crimes against LGBTI+ people, and ensuring same−sex parents are treated equally to opposite-sex parents, there were lower levels of support for other proposed policies, including for a system of gender recognition for children of any age on the basis of parental consent for those under 16 and self−declaration for those over 16.

Report author Dr Chris Noone, a psychologist at NUI Galway, said: "The publication of the report will raise awareness of gaps in support for groups within the LGBT+ community, as well as highlighting the policies that will need to be implemented to ensure increased awareness, understanding and the practical support needed to further equality in Ireland."

Read More

Cork project will 'breach the historical invisibility of LBQ relationships and sexual lives' 

More in this section

Galway University spider venom research Irish scientists publish first record of noble false widow spider feeding on bat in the UK
75th Anniversary of the Naval Service 'Indisputable evidence' of war crimes being perpetrated in Ukraine, says Simon Coveney
One hour per week of muscle strengthening lowers risk of death from all causes, study shows One hour per week of muscle strengthening lowers risk of death from all causes, study shows
LGBTDiscriminationOrganisation: National LGBT Federation
<p>Vladislav Zhdanko, one of the team providing the information for people in Ukraine, is originally from Zaporizhzhia and has been living in Navan, Co. Meath, for the last 13 years. Photo: Seamus Farrelly</p>

Ukrainian team in Ireland provides real-time information on Ukraine's emergency services

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices