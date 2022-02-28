Climate change impact an 'irreversible reality'

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan: 'While adaptation efforts to date have reduced some climate vulnerabilities, limits are already beginning to be reached.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 16:41
Pádraig Hoare, Environment Correspondent

The impacts of climate change are now an irreversible reality for every country including Ireland — there is still time to act but time is running out.

That is according to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, who was speaking in the wake of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which found human-induced emissions had now crossed a threshold where some effects were irreversible.

"While adaptation efforts to date have reduced some climate vulnerabilities, limits are already beginning to be reached. The most extreme impacts can still be avoided through enhanced adaptation and mitigation efforts. 

"There is still time but the window of opportunity is rapidly closing, unless there are deep reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years," Mr Ryan said.

Ireland's Climate Action Plan to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 will be "transformative", he claimed.

Environmental critics of the plan say it has not gone far enough, with the question around agricultural emissions not tackled sufficiently because of its political ramifications. 

The Irish Red Cross said the IPCC report confirmed what its network of 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies "have witnessed for years: climate change is already disrupting the lives of billions, particularly the world’s poorest who have contributed the least to it".

Irish Red Cross secretary-general Liam O’Dwyer said the report reminds us again that it is already vulnerable communities who are the most at risk. 

"Helping these communities to find local solutions and preparing rather than responding to weather events will help protect people, livelihoods and local infrastructure. Equally important is supporting communities affected by climate change induced conflict.”

Irish humanitarian and aid agency Concern Worldwide said the world's most vulnerable communities needed urgent protection from the ravages of climate change.

Concern's Sally Tyldesley said the IPCC report confirms "what the world’s poorest are experiencing every day — that the impacts of climate change are here now and will only get worse without immediate action".

However, action could mitigate against further damage, she said.

"Disasters do not need to be inevitable. But funding from high-income countries is needed to take action," she said.

Billions of people will suffer from 'unavoidable climate hazards' 

