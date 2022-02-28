Financial support for Ukraine does not breach our military neutrality,  Taoiseach says

Ireland's contribution to Ukrainian resistance to Russia does not breach our military neutrality, the Taoiseach has said.

The EU on Sunday announced a €500 million fund for logistical and military support for the government in Kyiv after Russia's invasion last week. Ireland will contribute around €9 million to this fund, but will not put that money towards "lethal" supplies.

Micheál Martin told reporters on Monday that the money will go towards personal protective equipment, medical supplies and fuel.

He insisted the unprecedented use of the European Peace Facility for weapons was not a breach of Ireland's military neutrality.

The European Commission's plan would see around €500 million used to help buy air defence systems, anti-tank weapons, ammunition and other military equipment for Ukraine’s armed forces.

Mr Martin said Ireland had been given a right to "constructive abstention" from the facility.

"When we signed up to the European Peace Facility, Ireland sought an option in respect of having the capacity to have constructive abstention in terms of the use of that facility for lethal force or for the sending of lethal weapons.

"There's an alternative option to support the use of nonlethal force; PPE, medical supplies, fuel, and so forth. And it's that strand that Ireland will be contributing to.

"But again, this is the first time ever that European Peace Facility has been used for sending lethal weapons to a given conflict situation.

Democratic values

"So I think it's very understandable, given the fact that Ukrainian people are under such attack, and given that all of us in Europe support the universal principles of freedom of movement, of sovereignty, and territorial integrity, which are enshrined in the United Nations Charter, our contribution to the nonlethal strand does not undermine our military neutrality.

"We are not politically neutral and have never been politically neutral in the sense that we uphold democratic values and democratic principles. And that is why the peace facility has been constructed in that way - enabling countries with a military neutrality policy and tradition to abstain."

Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD said the best option to support Ukraine without infringing our neutrality is to send nonlethal force supplies.

Asked what the difference is to funding the fuel for a tank instead of a tank itself, Mr Martin said that "you can argue one way or the other" but "the bottom line is we're not funding the tanks".

He said Ireland's main contribution will be in the field of medical supplies and humanitarian supplies but said that it would be "unthinkable" if Ireland was to veto any European intervention in Ukraine.

"We certainly cannot prevent our colleagues in Europe from responding to the call of Ukrainians to defend themselves against a brutal, unjustified attack. I think it would be unthinkable if people think that Ireland should somehow either veto the utilisation of the peace facility."

Ambassador

Asked about expelling the Russian ambassador to Ireland, Mr Martin said that such a move would not be sensible at this time because it would close a diplomatic and consular channel which is necessary. He said that such action would not have the same impact as the sanctions taken out by the EU in recent days.

"Individual states doing things individually does not have the same impact and doesn't pack the same punch to be blunt. So I've been very strong in that we work in concert with our European partners and within the European Union.

"Never before have such sanctions covering finance, transport, energy, and other areas being implemented so fast, with the 27 member states working in unison and that needs to be acknowledged.

"The measures that have been taken for example, in terms of preventing Russian banks from utilising the Swift mechanism, the targeting of a whole significant number of individuals, the targeting that exports, essentially the isolation of the Russian economy will have an impact.

"(It is key that) we have a capacity to help out Irish citizens in different locations across the world, not least in Moscow, and also to have a good sense of insight, and to have an informed sense of what is happening in the key capitals.

"We don't quite know for certain how this crisis will unfold. So keeping channels open, gives us an extra capacity to help citizens who are citizens who could be in difficulty or family members of Ukrainian Irish citizens is extremely important."

Mr Martin said that he could not comment directly on whether Russian spies operate from the embassy in Dublin but said that "I think we're all realists in the world".