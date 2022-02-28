Exiting Covid: Mandatory masks and social distancing come to an end

The vast majority of Covid-19 restrictions have now been lifted, with mandatory mask-wearing and physical distancing in schools ending today.

Retail and hospitality workers and customers no longer have to wear a mask.

People are still advised to wear face coverings in some settings, but there is no requirement in law to do so, with the exception of healthcare facilities.

The Government is, however, urging people to carry on regular handwashing, to ensure good ventilation in buildings, regular cleaning of indoor areas, and working from home if symptomatic.

The lifting of restrictions also means masks are no longer legally required on public transport. However, they are still recommended.

The rules on close contacts are also changing.

Close contacts who have no symptoms no longer need to test or isolate and can continue their business and go to work as normal.

This is the case regardless of vaccination status.

Exception

The only exception is for healthcare workers who have a confirmed case in their home and will need to take antigen tests and follow different guidelines.

Workers with symptoms and who are confirmed positive cases, whether by antigen or PCR test, should still isolate immediately and — depending on which category they fall into — get tested.

PCR tests are now being recommended for people over 55, those who have a high-risk medical condition, and immunocompromised people, and the requirement to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 test is still in place.

There is no change to the measures in place regarding international travel, including the requirement for a digital Covid certificate.

From February 1, for travel purposes, a digital Covid certificate based on primary vaccination only expires after nine months.

An updated cert can be obtained by those who have received a booster dose.

Updated digital Covid certificates are currently being issued.

Speaking about the lifted restrictions, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “The best of luck to all business owners and their staff today.

“It’s another important step in our fight against this virus.” He said it was also “another milestone in our pathway out of the pandemic”.