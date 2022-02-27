Ireland will not contribute to provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine

Ireland will not contribute to provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine

European Foreign ministers agreed in Brussels to close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund weapons purchases to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 20:19
Daniel McConnell, Political Editor and DOMINIC MCGRATH, PA

Ireland will not contribute financially to the provision of lethal weapons by the EU to Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

European Foreign ministers agreed in Brussels to close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund weapons purchases to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets.

However, following the meeting, a Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "The EU Foreign Affairs Council will approve a package of assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces consisting of both lethal and non-lethal military equipment. 

"The latter component will include supplies such as personal protective equipment, medical kits and fuel."

The department made clear that in line with the commitment in the Programme for Government, Ireland will constructively abstain from the lethal equipment elements and will not contribute financially to this aspect.

"Instead, we will provide a corresponding contribution to the provision of non-lethal support. Our understanding is that a number of Member States, including Austria and Malta, are likely to take the same approach," the statement said.

Earlier, Minister Simon Coveney said he hopes the world is seeing the “first step” towards the ending of war, ahead of talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

However, Mr Coveney also said the meeting will not be enough to deter the EU from imposing fresh sanctions.

On Sunday, the office of Ukraine’s president said a delegation will meet with Russian officials as Moscow’s troops draw closer to Kyiv.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said on the Telegram messaging app that the two sides would meet at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border and did not give a precise time for the meeting.

Mr Coveney tweeted: “Let’s hope this can be a first step to ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“But be clear, EU foreign ministers meet tonight to increase targeted sanctions against Russia for unjustifiable aggression & to substantially increase our support for Ukraine.”  

