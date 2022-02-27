Russia ordered by FIFA to play in neutral countries with no fans, flag or anthem

Russia must play international matches in neutral countries without supporters, world governing body FIFA has announced.
FIFA has ruled Russia must play ‘home’ matches in a neutral country (PA Archive)

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 19:53
PA Sport

The country will also have to play under the name ‘Football Union of Russia’ and not as ‘Russia’ under new measures issued in response to the Ukraine crisis.

FIFA has also ruled that no Russian flag or national anthem can be used at matches.

Russia is due to participate in the World Cup qualifying play-offs next month but first opponents Poland and the sides they could face in the next round, Sweden and the Czech Republic, have already refused to play against them.

FIFA had faced calls to ban Russia from the competition altogether but, while it has stopped short of that on this occasion, it said in a statement “potential exclusion” remained an option.

