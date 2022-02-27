New bursary to honour NUIG researcher killed in road crash

NUI Galway president Ciarán Ó hOgartaigh presenting the Karzan Sabah D Ahmed parchment to Ahmed Mahmud (NUI Galway/PA)

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 18:00
Dominic McGrath, PA

A researcher who died in a crash last year is to be honoured by a new bursary scheme.

NUI Galway researcher Dr Karzan Sabah D Ahmed died in a road accident with his wife Shahen Qasm and baby daughter Lina in August 2021.

Now, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, along with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, have partnered with his old university to launch a bursary in his name.

Mr Ahmed, who was awarded a posthumous PhD in October, had been researching insect ecosystems and farm habitats at the time of his death.

A plaque in honour of Karzan Sabah D Ahmed at the NUI Galway memorial garden (NUI Galway/PA)

It had involved him working closely with the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Prof Ciarán Ó hOgartaigh, the President of NUIG, said that the deaths had a “profound” impact on the university community.

“This generous bursary will help to continue his work, celebrating and remembering his excellence and both his and NUI Galway’s commitment to this important area,” he said.

The scheme will run as a summer research programme in the School of Natural Sciences at NUIG, with a focus on invertebrate biodiversity and high biodiversity farming.

It will be open to any interested students from all Irish colleges and universities.

Heritage minister Malcolm Noonan said that Mr Ahmed had been carrying out valuable research before his death.

He said that he was remembered as “exceptionally generous and giving with his time and expertise”.

<p>Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the war is  'unjustifiable'.</p>

Martin: 'Practical' reasons for not expelling Russian ambassador to Ireland

