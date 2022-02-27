Dozens rally again in Dublin against Russian invasion

Dozens rally again in Dublin against Russian invasion
Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 16:49
Dozens of people gathered outside the Russian Embassy residence in Dublin on Sunday for the latest protest against the invasion of Ukraine.

The demonstration comes amid growing calls for ambassador Yury Filatov to be expelled from the country.

“Mr Filatov, where are you?” the crowd shouted.

The rally, which grew over the course of Sunday afternoon, partially blocked the leafy Ailesbury road for a time.

People gathered outside the Russian Embassy Residence, south Dublin, to call on Ambassador Yury Filatov to leave the country (Dominic McGrath/PA)

Gardaí were present at the protest, which heard from several speakers – with speeches and chants in both Ukrainian and English.

The protest heard repeated calls for Mr Filatov to be expelled from the country.

“Mr Filatov, get out of Ireland,” was chanted during the rally.

A range of speakers addressed the rally, promising that Ukrainians would fight on until the death.

Some speakers spoke of friends and family at home preparing to fight to defend their country.

Several Ministers on Sunday defended the decision not to expel Mr Filatov, pointing to the importance of having a communication channel with Moscow amid the uncertainty of the situation in Ukraine.

However, opposition parties in Ireland have been joined by some TDs, senators and MEPs from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in recent days in demanding the exit of the Russian ambassador.

The crowd was told that more protests were planned in the days to come.

