Research reveals the number of 'healthy years' Irish people can expect

Ireland is among the best in the EU when it comes to the number of years people enjoy in good health, while it is top of the class for producing science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) graduates.

Those are just some of the findings from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) report into measuring Ireland's progress against other European nations in health, education, employment, and environment.

Statistician Brian O'Mahony said: "Ireland had the highest rate of STEM graduates in the EU in 2019. The proportion of graduates in these disciplines was 36.9 per 1,000 persons aged 20-29 in Ireland, while the EU average was 20.8."

Ireland's third-level statistics show it is vastly outperforming most other EU states.

More than 56% of people between 25 and 34 had a third-level qualification in 2020, above the EU average of 39.6%, and the third-highest rate in the European bloc, Mr O'Mahony said.

The estimated healthy life years at birth for females in Ireland is 70.5, the third-highest in the EU, according to the latest data, while male healthy life years at birth is 68.6 years, the fourth-highest rate.

Men and women can expect at least two more decades of living today compared to 100 years ago.

"Life expectancy at birth for males in 2016 was 79.6 years in Ireland, an increase of 22.2 years since 1926," the CSO said.

For females, life expectancy at birth in 2016 was 83.4 years, a rise of 25.5 years since 1926.

Women have outpaced men in terms of life expectancy in the past 100 years, but men are catching up in recent years, it added.

"In 1926, life expectancy for females was higher than for males by 0.5 years. This gender gap widened to 5.7 years in 1986, but narrowed to 3.8 years by 2016.

"A 65-year-old man in 2016 could expect to live for another 18.3 years compared to 21 years for a 65-year-old woman."

There are blots on Ireland's book when it comes to environmental factors compared to European counterparts, the data show.

While waste amounts in landfills have dropped by a huge 72.6% between 2009 and 2019 to just under half a million tonnes; just 27.8% of municipal waste was recycled in Ireland, below the EU average of 30.1%.

In all, 15.3% of municipal waste was sent to landfills in Ireland in 2019, below the EU average rate of 24.2%, the CSO said.

"Sweden, Germany, Finland and Denmark had very low percentages of waste landfilled (less than 1%), and Switzerland sent no waste to landfill in 2019. These countries have very high rates of recycling and incineration," the body added.

Ireland incinerated 45.8% of its waste in 2019, far above the bloc average of 26.3%.

Ireland had the fifth-highest quantity of waste generated per capita in the 27 member states at 627kg per head. By way of comparison, Denmark had the highest at 844kg and Romania had the lowest at 280kg.

Irish and Maltese unions tend not to end in divorce as much as other European marriages, the data show.

"Ireland and Malta both had the lowest divorce rate in the EU27 in 2018, at 0.7 divorces per 1,000 persons, while the average divorce rate in the EU27 was 1.8 divorces per 1,000 persons in 2018," the CSO said.

In 2020, Ireland had a total unemployment rate of 5.4%, below the EU average of 7.1%, and the tenth lowest in the 27 states.