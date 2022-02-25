Ireland in favour of even stronger sanctions against Russia - Coveney

EU Foreign Ministers will back moves to seize the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking in Brussels this afternoon, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that Ireland was in favour of even stronger sanctions against Russia for its incursion into Ukraine yesterday.

Asked if that would include Ireland closing its airspace to Russian flights, he said that is something he would be open to in a third round of sanctions.

He said that he would include banning Russian access to the Swift banking system in this round.

"I think we should be considering the strongest possible package of sanctions.

"So what we're agreeing today, is what has been possible to agree across all the countries and I think that's a big package. And we shouldn't underestimate the scale of that. But I also think we should have a third round of sanctions ready to add.

For example, the Swift payment system as part of that package, but I think we should be open to other proposals as well absolutely."

Mr Coveney said that seizing the assets of Russia's two most senior political figures was "absolutely appropriate" because of the "human misery" caused by the violence.

"I know that the decision has been. I think made and agreed, and we support it to add the names of Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov to the sanctions list in terms of asset freezes.

"I think that is absolutely appropriate, given who the key decision-makers are to actually wage war on Ukraine."

Mr Coveney said that Ireland and the EU stand with Ukraine and called on Mr Putin to "end the madness".

"These are the kind of images that I think most people on the continent of Europe felt were consigned to history.

"But instead we are seeing a full scale war being waged on one of Europe's largest countries by a nuclear superpower next door and we need to respond to that.

"We will do everything we can to send the strongest possible thing that we can to Moscow to end this madness as soon as possible and to return to the negotiating table."